KENOSHA – A five-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Tuesday has died, according to the Kenosha Police Deaprtment.

First responders were called to the scene at Pennoyer Beach Park around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a different child in the water.

That child was pulled to safety and is okay, according to police.

While they were there, first repsonders got word of a second child in the same group who was in the water.

A citizen with a drone helped locate the child in the water about 50-feet from shore.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian released a statement, saying that the city is looking into ways to improve safety near Lake Michigan, particulary where the Pike River flows into the lake.