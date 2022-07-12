HIGHLAND PARK (IL)- Eight year old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed after being shot during the Highland Park 4th of July Parade is still fighting for his life.

This afternoon family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi said Cooper was downgraded to critical condition after he was moved to ‘serious’ last Friday. Liozzi says Cooper has developed an infection and a partially collapsed lung. A scan of the boy’s esophagus Monday also revealed a tear had reopened.

“He is facing an urgent, complex and lengthy surgery to attempt to repair his torn esophagus,” Liozzi said via email Tuesday. This is the seventh surgery he’s undergone since the shooting eight days ago.

After learning that Cooper was a fan of the team, the Milwaukee Brewers honored him by hanging a custom #22 jersey in their dugout before last Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN also reporting that the team sent him and his brother autographed jerseys.

This jersey in the dugout is for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was wounded in the Highland Park shooting on July 4 and has been identified in reports as a “huge Brewers fan.” After hearing about his fandom, the club has been in contact with the family. pic.twitter.com/Szc0kVc7pp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 8, 2022

Cooper’s brother Luke and mother Keely were also wounded in the shooting. Both have been treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.