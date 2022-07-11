Elvis impersonator Kurt Miller from Delafield, WI. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

Baz Luhrmann’s hit biopic “Elvis” is ‘shaking up’ box offices all over the world.

So far, the movie has made over $155 million dollars globally.

It’s a story of triumph and tragedy of how a talented, young boy from Mississippi became the King of Rock-n-Roll.

For some though, the King never really died. He lives on through his music and impersonators who take Elvis’ larger than life approach to everything they do.

Meet Kurt Miller from Delafield. He’s no ordinary Wisconsin guy. He’s actually been impersonating Elvis since the late 90’s.

His “Burnin’ Love” for Elvis goes way back to his childhood in the 60’s and 70’s.

“When I was 12-years-old, my brother was born with cerebral palsy. Because of the medications that he was on it was hard for him to fall asleep so I would rock him to Elvis songs and walk him around the room until he fell asleep and I got to memorize Elvis that way. My brother to this day loves Elvis. He’s 52-years-old and he loves Elvis. And I still do Elvis for him all the time,” said Miller.

Click on the audio player above to hear the entire story.