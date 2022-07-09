MILWAUKEE- A body was recovered from the Milwaukee River Saturday morning.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says it was called to the river near Fratney and Commerce around 7 o’clock this morning. Upon arrival, the body was located and recovered from the water.

The person’s identity is unknown.

On Thursday the dive team was searching the river near the Humboldt Street Bridge after reports of a person in the water earlier that morning. A body was never recovered. It’s unclear right now if the recovery today is the person they were looking for on Thursday.

