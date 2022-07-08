FOND DU LAC- A 30-year-oldl man from Theresa will spend the next eight years in prison after he was sentenced for causing a deadly drunk driving crash involving an ambulance.

Prosecutors say David Worley ran a red light on September 15, 2020 and struck the ambulance at the intersection of Main and Johnson in downtown Fond du Lac. A 21-year-old male passenger in Worley’s car, identified as Jonathan Bruemmer, was killed in the crash. A blood test showed that Worley’s blood alcohol concentration was at .21%, more than twice the legal limit of .08%.

According to court documents, Worley had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transported by helicopter to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center for treatment. Two ambulance crew members along with the patient inside the vehicle were injured.

During his sentencing hearing Thursday, Worley apologized, “I’m forever sorry for what I’ve done and with the chance at a second life I hope my scars and pain will influence others not to make the same mistakes.”

In addition to his prison sentence, the court also ordered Worley to spend seven years on extended supervision.