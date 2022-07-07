The hard-rock band “The Pretty Reckless” will no longer be performing Saturday night.

Originally supposed to close out the Miller Lite Oasis stage at the festival, the band led by Taylor Momsen, cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases. The band was also supposed to perform gigs in Detroit and Kansas City.

With the cancellation of “The Pretty Reckless”, the number of late cancellations for Summerfest 2022 has risen to 8. Some cancellations were due to COVID-19, such as Ann Wilson of Heart and 10,000 Maniacs. However, other reasons for the cancellations varied greatly. Some other cancellations were Nessa Barrett, Willow Smith, Remi Wolf and Justin Beiber.

The festival comes to a close this weekend following Saturday night’s performances.