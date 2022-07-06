MILWAUKEE- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with a woman who was the victim of sex trafficking, accused of killing the man who trafficked her.

The state’s high court releasing an opinion Wednesday morning affirming that Chrystul Kizer is covered under state law that allows victims of trafficking to commit a criminal offense so long as her actions can be directly tied to her being a victim of trafficking.

The lengthy opinion penned by Justice Rebecca Dallet says that Kizer can use the state’s immunity defense as justification for killing Randall Volar in 2018.

Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar at his Kenosha home in 2018 when she was 17. She contends Volar had sexually abused her and had driven her to hotels and motels around the state to have sex with men.

Kizer is facing charges of homicide & arson after police say she drove her car to Volar’s home in Kenosha, shot him, and burned his house down. Prosecutors say she then stole his car before she was taken into police custody.