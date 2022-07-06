HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.

PIO Covelli says Crimo was driving around in Madison after #HighlandPark shooting and seriously considered another attack there. Had approx 60 rounds on him at the time.



Motive still not clear. Covelli will only say Crimo has an affinity for the numbers of 4 and 7. pic.twitter.com/Cq7PEHURMs — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) July 6, 2022

Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

“We don’t have information to suggest he planned on driving to Madison initially to commit another attack,” Covelli said. “We do believe he was driving around after the first attack and saw the celebration.”

An Illinois judge ordered Crimo to be held without bail. Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said in court.

Crimo appeared virtually for his initial court appearance this morning. More charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.