FOND DU LAC – Five people have been arrested after three drug busts in Fond du Lac County, including a bust in which more than 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized.

The first bust happened on June 28th when a driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 98 miles-per-hour along I-41 near County Highway B.

That driver was arrested after 59 grams of cocaine were allegedly found inside the vehicle.

The very next day, on June 29th, a vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation along I-41 near Lincoln Road.

A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up 1,032 counterfeit Oxycodone pills. Subsequent testing of the pills showed that about 40% of them contained a lethal amount of fentanyl.

Two men from Appleton and one from Racine were all arrested at the scene.

The final drug bust happened when a vehicle was stopped along I-41 around 5:45 p.m. on June 30th.

That bust resulted in 37 grams of marijuana and 27 grams of cocaine being seized from a Milwaukee man. He was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County jail.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office noted in a press release that drug and addiction services are available from providers across Fond du Lac County.

Residents who are seeking help can call the Crisis Intervention Line at 920-929-3535 to speak with a service provider.