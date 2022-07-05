MILWAUKEE – Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson is suspending his campaign, he announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

Nicholson writing that he does not plan to endorse any of the current Republican candidates before the August 10th primary election.

“I will whole heartily support the nominee on August 10th and will work to get Republicans up and down the ballot elected,” Nicholson wrote.

Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels and Timothy Ramthun are all still running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.