MILWAUKEE – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Milwaukee, Waukesha and West Allis, WI as thunderstorms roll through the area late Tuesday night.

A separate Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Madison area until 11:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning means a flash flood “is imminent or occurring.”

If you’re in an area where a Flash Flood Warning has been issued, move to high ground immediately.