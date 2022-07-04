Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather.

Line of showers and storms over the state of Iowa early this morning will move into areas west of Madison by late morning and continue east. More storms tonight with severe storms and flash flooding possible. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/mZvIW6hUE8 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 4, 2022

2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.

The National Weather service in Milwaukee/Sullivan says these storms could produce heavy rainfall. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms should persist, ending around 4am. New rainfall amounts overnight between 1 and 2 inches possible. Flash flooding could be possible in our area.

Cancellations are already being reported.

The 4th of July parade is anticipated to take place as scheduled starting at 11am in Downtown Waukesha.



Due to predicted severe weather, the City of Waukesha’s Fireworks display and Beer Garden is being postponed to a later date. — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) July 4, 2022