9:18 PM – Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Walworth, Jefferson and Waukesha counties until 10 PM

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for the following counties from 8 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday: Kenosha, Racine, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Walworth, Dodge, Waukesha and Jefferson.

Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop Monday evening and continue into Monday night. A few storms may be severe with strong winds, hail, or an isolated tornado. We may also see flash flooding with some thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rainfall. It’s important to keep an eye on the changing forecast and remember “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Also remember, never try to drive through a flooded area or roadway. A few rain showers or storms could linger until 2-3 a.m. before we dry out. Overnight lows will be around 70-degrees.