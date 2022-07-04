UPDATE: The suspect has been arrested and is in custody. Crimo was taken into custody after a brief chase with police.

Police are searching for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the alleged shooter of the Highland Park 4th of July parade.

The 22-year-old is a North Shore native is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with Illinois plate #DM80653. He is known to police and they consider him armed-and-dangerous. The shooting person of interest is described as a white man with longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt

Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo.