Brookfield police are searching for a known suspect in connection to a shooting outside of the Movie Tavern in Brookfield Square Friday night that left one person with non life threatening issues.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday morning and the victim was brought to a local hospital in stable condition. Officials say the two parties knew each other and that there does not appear to be any danger to the Brookfield community at this time.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Brookfield PD.