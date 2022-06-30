MILWAUKEE- Bucks forward & fan favorite Bobby Portis is coming back to Milwaukee.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Portis is returning to the Bucks on a j4-year, $49 million dollar contract.
Free agent F Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49M contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022
On Wednesday Portis declined his $4.6 million player option and entered free agency.
Portis, who was originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2015, has been a member of the Bucks since 2020 and was a key cog in their Championship team in 2021.