MILWAUKEE- Bucks forward & fan favorite Bobby Portis is coming back to Milwaukee.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Portis is returning to the Bucks on a j4-year, $49 million dollar contract.

On Wednesday Portis declined his $4.6 million player option and entered free agency.

Portis, who was originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2015, has been a member of the Bucks since 2020 and was a key cog in their Championship team in 2021.