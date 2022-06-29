The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tamp Bay Rays yesterday 5-3 with Brandon Woodruff making his triumphant return.

As both teams are set to square off again against each other today, Bally Sport’s Brewer’s play-by-play announcer Jeff Levering joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss Woodruffs return.

“He said that he felt great,” Levering said. “Of course the results bear that out as well: 10 strikeouts over his 5 innings, command was awesome as he didn’t walk anybody. [He] gave up just 2 hits and one of the was a 3-1 2 out pitch that was just dumped in the right field for the only RBI he allowed.”

Woodruff missed about a month of action suffering from an ankle injury and Raynaud’s syndrome.

Levering said as long as Woodruff is able to “mitigate” the issues, he’ll be just fine moving forward. He said sometimes situations like these are a “blessing in disguise” because Woodruff had time to rest his arm.

However, Levering thinks it’s “tough” to play in the Rays home field, the Tropicana Field.

“You had the catwalks and the roof that kind of looks like the surface of the death star,” Levering said. “In between pitches there’s just not a lot of murmur. It actually felt like pandemic baseball when you had cut outs. And it’s no joke, it’s not a slight to anybody.”