President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to discuss the legal issues abortion providers could face while having to adhere to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.

“Providers who always need to make judgements in the grey area about medical necessity for the mother are really going to struggle a lot more,” said Dr. Raymond. “The advise that we’re giving is to try and pay attention to what is and is not legal and provide the best and broadest range of opportunities for our patients.”

You can hear the full segment below: