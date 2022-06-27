BURLINGTON – A former teacher’s aide accused of sexually abusing several underage girls is being released on bond while he waits for a jury trial to begin.

Daniel Powers is facing five felony counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child and one felony count of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault in Racine County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Powers was a teacher’s aide at Dyer Elementary School during the 2021-2022 school year.

During the school year, several students reported that Powers touched them inappropriately. All of the students who reported being sexually abused were girls.

Many of the girls described similar instances of abuse by Powers. They said he would rub and touch them underneath their clothing both in the classroom and on the playground.

Powers was back in court on Monday where his defense team filed a motion asking for his bond to be modified so that he could work at Geneva Stage Theater in Lake Geneva. That motion was denied.

WTMJ has reached out to the Geneva Theater in Lake Geneva for comment but so far has not heard back.

The defense team also asked for the bond conditions to be modified so Powers could help with home repairs and mow the lawn for an elderly couple who live next door to Powers and share a driveway with him.

A judge ruled that Powers would be able to do chores for the couple, as long as no children are present when he is on the premises.

Powers has been out on bond since May. That bond was set at $20,000 cash and a $50,000 signature bond.

Powers also must remain under house arrest with GPS monitoring.

A status conference in his case is set for August 16th.