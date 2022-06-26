The city of Milwaukee is looking to reduce traffic deaths, many of which are due to reckless driving in the city. The announcment came last week and looks to improve road designs in several high-crash-data areas.
Jordan Morales from the Sherman Park Community Association has worked within the project with other leaders in the city and spoke on several potential options in a 15 year project to transform many city streets.
Reckless driving is a central public safety as well as a quality of life concern. Milwaukee is now a Vision Zero city and partners from @GovEvers, @milwaukeedpw, @MilwaukeePolice, @MilFireDept, @urbanleaguemke, and the community are are working together against it. https://t.co/CRpkzYYgnQ— Cavalier Johnson (@CavalierJohnson) June 26, 2022