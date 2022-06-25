MILWAUKEE- Two people are dead after a double shooting on Milwaukee’s west side while police also investigate a separate shooting in which 100 bullet casings were found strewn across a residential street.

Police say the first shooting happened near 37th and Roberts around 11:15 Friday night. Police say two men were shot and killed. The victims are a 28-year-old man and a 39-year-old man. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. No arrests have been made.

Nearly an hour and a half later, Milwaukee Police responded to a separate shooting on the city’s south side. Arriving on scene around 12:45 officers say they found 100 bullet casings strewn around South 17th Street and Scott. No injuries were reported but police say four homes and three vehicles were hit by gunfire. An investigation is underway.