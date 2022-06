The Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed they have located 11-year-old Aryona Mobbs.

Mobbs was last seen leaving her residence near the 2800 block of N. 9th street at approximately 2 a.m. on June 25th. Mobbs stands 5 feet tall, thin build with dreadlocks. Police say she should be carrying a red back pack with her.

Anyone with information on MOBBS’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401.