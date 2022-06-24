The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday, ending a 49-year constitutional protection for abortion.

12:00p

Planned Parenthood Wisconsin addresses the ruling. Watch the news conference courtesy of TMJ4 News.

10:35am

“Overturning 50 years of precedent is absolutely horrifying. It’s a clear signal that women don’t have reproductive freedom anymore,” said Sarah Godlewski, Wisconsin Treasury Secretary and democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

9:50am

“It is a relief for those of us who have been fighting for decades,” GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi.

9:40am

“We’ve worked for over 30 years to see this day happen,” said Julaine Appling, President of Wisconsin Family Action.

Today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of SCOTUS—women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian justices. — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court just struck down Roe v. Wade. There is no reason to put women in danger and take us back in time. Congress needs to act now, enough wasting time. — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) June 24, 2022