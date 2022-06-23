MILWAUKEE- Summerfest is down another band.

10,000 Maniacs, which was scheduled to play the Miller Lite Oasis at 4:15 on June 30th, has canceled their show, citing COVID-19.

A replacement act for the stage has not yet been announced.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner Justin Bieber postponed his show earlier this month citing complications from Ramsay Hunt disease. Pop-punk artist Willow pulled out of her June 30th appearance earlier this week though no reason was given. On Tuesday, Ann Wilson pulled out of her June 24th headlining slot at the BMO Harris Pavilion citing an outbreak of COVID-19 in her road crew.

