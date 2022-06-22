Alexus Jackson-Milton, 20, is facing 16 charges after police say she initiated the Water Street mass shooting that took place in May.

Jackson-Milton was accompanied by three other individuals; Marquise Lamar Jackson, 24, Christopher Lamar Murry, 23, and Lemont R. Siller, 21, that night.

The complaint says she and the group she was with approached a man being identified as RL. Jackson-Milton then allegedly pulled a handgun from her pocket. When RL noticed the weapon, he pulled out his own handgun and began to fire shots at Jackson-Milton. Jackson-Milton and the group she was with started firing back before RL eventually fled the scene.

A total of 16 people were shot, including RL. Jackson-Milton’s bail is set for $150,000 cash. If convicted on all charges, she could face up to 470 years behind bars.