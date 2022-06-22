A 43-year-old man was arrested during a Kenosha County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night after he refused to stop making comments after County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo told him to do so for “being out of order,” according to Kenosha News.

The board was discussing a few proposals: The allowance of firearms and electronic control devices in some Kenosha buildings, the shift of power in allowing the Kenosha County executive to fire division heads and a block on accepting grants or donation from non-governmental establishments when funding elections.

Joel Trudell was one of the two dozen community residents who registered to engage in the public comment portion of the meeting and was supposed to be given 5 minutes to share his thoughts.

Other supervisors did not agree with the arrest and attendees were demanding that the man be released.

There is no word on when the issues will be debated again.