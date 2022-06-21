WASHINGTON D.C.- US Senator Ron Johnson says he doesn’t know how a docket of fake electors ended up in his office on January 6th, 2021.

Speaking to reporters outside the Capitol this afternoon Johnson distanced himself from texts that were sent by staffer Sean Riley to a member of former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff asking that Johnson be allowed to deliver a list of fake electors to the VP.

SCREENSHOT: C-SPAN3

“This took place in, I don’t know, a span of a few minutes,” Johnson said of the messages. “I had no involvement in that whatsoever. Someone delivered this to us and asked us to deliver it to the Vice President. We asked if the Vice President wanted it, they didn’t want it and we didn’t deliver it.”

Johnson also denied knowing who the person was that dropped off the names.