MILWAUKEE – Two people are receiving treatment for injuries received during an explosion and battery acid spill near Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed to WTMJ that two “workers” were injured in the incident and were transported to the emergency room at Aurora St. Luke’s right near the parking garage where the incident reportedly took place.

The Fire Department did not say who the people were working for, but did say that they were not employees of MFD.

As of 10:30 a.m., a HAZMAT team was still on scene working to clean the acid spill.

There’s no word on what caused the explosion.