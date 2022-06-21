WASHINGTON- Day four of the January 6th Committee Hearing bringing to light the involvement of US Senator Ron Johnson’s office in an attempt to undermine the results of the November 2020 Presidential Election.

During this afternoon’s hearings, attorney’s presented a series of text messages sent by Johnson staffer Sean Riley telling a member of Pence’s staff that the Senator wanted to hand deliver to the Vice President fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan.

According to the text messages shown during today’s hearing, VP staffer Chris Hodgson told Riley,

Do not give that to him.”

screenshot courtesy C-SPAN3

Johnson’s spokesperson Alexa Henning responded to the evidence presented via her Twitter this afternoon.

“The Senator had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office,” Henning’s Tweet read. “This was a staff to staff exchange. His new Chief of Staff contacted the Vice President’s Office.”