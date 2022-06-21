MILWAUKEE- A 20 year old man is now the fourth person to be charged in connection to a May 13th mass shooting downtown Milwaukee that injured 17.

Prosecutors charging Alexus Jackson-Milton with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and 15 counts of first-degree reckless injury, party to a crime.

The three men initially charged in the shooting have been identified as 21 year old Lemont Siller, 23 year old Christopher Murry and 24 year old Marquise Jackson. All 3 are facing seven counts of first-degree reckless injury and conspiracy charges.

Police say several thousand people were in the area of Water and Juneau when shots rang out. The shooting occurred after a playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Prosecutors say the shooting was a ‘coordinated attack’ against a 20 year old man Siller allegedly has had issues with in the past.

The shooting led the City of Milwaukee to institute a curfew for people under the age of 17 and the Bucks canceled an outdoor watch party that was to be held during game 7 of the series.