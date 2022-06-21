January 25, 2018:

In less than a thirty-minute span that evening, the Milwaukee Brewers executed a trade with the Marlins to acquire Christian Yelich and signed veteran outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a free agent contract.

In the blink of an eye, two thirds of the Brewers outfield and the top of the batting order was set.

After Cain was designated for assignment, I couldn’t help thinking back to that day, and what it represented.

For the first time since executing a trade deadline deal for CC Sabathia in 2008, or maybe Zack Greinke in 2011, it felt like the Brewers were all-in.

Cain and Yelich will forever be linked together in Brewers lore. Yelich, an ascending player who became the national league’s MVP. Cain, a fearless leader who poured everything he had into every game he played.

That’s what I’ll remember most about Cain. The spirit with which he played. Cain’s resume is inclusive of a World Series title, all-star appearances and a Gold-Glove.

What doesn’t show up on the resume is that he remains the epitome of class and professionalism.

