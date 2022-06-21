Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced today that Ann Wilson is canceling her show on Saturday, June 25 at the BMO Harris Pavilion, due to a band member and four other crew members testing positive for COVID.

“The health and safety of the audience and my colleagues comes first,” said Wilson in a statement.

Due to the cancelation the Steve Miller Band will now be headlining the BMO Harris Pavilion on Friday, June 24th and Saturday, June 25th.

Reserved seat tickets for Steve Miller Band on Saturday, June 25 will go on sale Wednesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Box Office and include admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance. Reserved seat tickets for Steve Miller Band on Friday, June 24 are sold out.

Ticketholders for the previously scheduled Ann Wilson concert will be refunded from original point of purchase.