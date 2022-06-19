Milwaukee Police believe the public may have evidence to help solve a case.

A 39 year old woman was hit by gunfire Sunday evening while she was walking in the area near 5th and Burleigh, just north of the District 5 Police Building. Police were called around 7:08 p.m. to the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

Police say the victim was walking along the sidewalk when shots rang out from a group of individuals near where she was walking; she was then struck.

They also believe there are individuals who may have captured video of the incident and are asking for anyone with that information to bring it forward. While there is video present already, it doesn’t give exact details of the scene and who may have shot the woman. A phone number to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.