Sunday was a celebration of Juneteenth in Milwaukee, including a parade and festival after. Thousands of people at hundreds of vendors joined the festival afterwards for food, culture and fun.

Scenes from Milwaukee’s #Juneteenth Festival & Parade, where the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have a presence – engaging with the community we serve and helping to secure the event as well. Celebrate safely, Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/ihkwZUYFcK — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) June 19, 2022

Governor Tony Evers was on hand along with Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Thank you for celebrating the 51st annual #Juneteenth in Milwaukee with us, Governor Tony Evers! @Tony4WI https://t.co/Q4wgy8njEN pic.twitter.com/4msv1nMHTJ — Cavalier Johnson (@CavalierJohnson) June 20, 2022

Styling at Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day Celebration with my ⁦@tmj4⁩ teammate photojournalist ⁦@GidTruth⁩ and hat vendor Gospel Intercession. pic.twitter.com/pQJfwvZArK — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) June 19, 2022

JUNETEENTH 2022 IN THE 414! We had the best time at the 51st Annual Juneteenth Celebration today. It was such a beautiful day. We can’t wait to see everyone again next year! And once again, Happy Father’s Day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TN9thorasD — 101.7 The Truth (@1017TheTruth) June 20, 2022

Celebrations in the city and nationwide included an emphasis on learning about the past and addressing racial disparities. President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865 was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.