Another homicide in Milwaukee happening Sunday. Milwaukee Police are investigating the death of a 23 year old Milwaukee man.

Officers were called around 3:19 p.m to the area near 34th Street and Galena Street. The victim was from Milwaukee was found upon arrival with fatal gunshot injuries.

Police don’t know the circumstances of the shooting and do not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or the P3 Tips App.