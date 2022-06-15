MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the deaths of two people can be directly tied to this week’s heat wave.

The ME’s office says a 39 year old woman and an 89 year old man were both found dead in their homes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 39-year-old woman was found last night near 40th and Mill Street on Milwaukee’s north side. According to the ME’s note the ambient indoor house temperature was 88.2 degrees and her body temperature was 101 degrees.

The 80 year old man was found collapsed in his back yard near 46th and Armour Avenue in Greenfield. His body temperature was 94 degrees.

Milwaukee Health Department Emergency Preparedness Director Dr. Nick Tomaro says heat-related illnesses can occur within minutes of being outside when temperatures are in the mid-90s.

“Signs of heat stress or heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramping, becoming tired or weak, dizziness, certainly headaches and nausea,” Dr. Tomaro said.

If you start feeling symptoms of a heat related illness, Dr. Tomaro says you should find ways to cool off by going inside a home with air conditioning, drinking cold water, placing cold rags on your body and taking a cool shower.