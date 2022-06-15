The first event hasn’t even taken place yet, and I already want more.

What an awesome idea this is.

The Brew City Battle.

The Wisconsin Badgers’ men’s and women’s basketball teams will play games on November 11th inside American Family Field.

The men will take on Stanford, the women, Kansas State.

A basketball court will be constructed horizontally across the infield, affording 40,000 fans to take in Badgers’ hoops.

This should just be the start, not the end.

Invite other in-state schools and make a huge tournament out of it.

Can you imagine Marquette vs. Wisconsin in front of 40,000 people?

It’d be insanity.

Invite UW-Milwaukee. Invite Green Bay. Invite Oshkosh and Whitewater.

Hell, have some high school teams play in the morning.

Make a whole weekend out of it.

Go ahead and tailgate for a basketball game.

We need to be doing this every single year.

Wisconsin is an incredible basketball state.

It’s time to showcase it on the biggest indoor stage that we’ve got.