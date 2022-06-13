MILWAUKEE – Thunderstorms are expected to roll across the southeastern portion Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, and some of them could turn severe.

UPDATE @ 5:20 p.m.

A swath of storm reports extends from Madison to Milwaukee, including hail, damage, and localized flooding. Many people are without power along this path as well. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/djL88TjOuu — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) June 13, 2022

MADISON POWER AND ELECTRIC – More than 12,000 outages. Click here for outage map.

WE ENERGIES – More than 35,000 outages. Click here for outage map.

ALLIANT ENERGY – More than 300 outages. Click here for outage map.

UPDATE @ 5:02 p.m.

Even though the storm is moving out over Lake Michigan, the number of people without power across Wisconsin continues to grow.

As of 5:00 p.m. there were nearly 45,000 people in the dark. That includes:

MADISON POWER AND ELECTRIC – Nearly 15,000 outages. Click here for outage map.

WE ENERGIES – Nearly 30,000 outages. Click here for outage map.

ALLIANT ENERGY – More than 200 outages. Click here for outage map.

UPDATE @ 5:00 p.m.

This intense, fast moving storm is finally moving out over the lake and the rest of the evening looks to be much quieter. As the warm front lifts north it will be warm and muggy. Turn on the AC pic.twitter.com/K5yQRHCllg — Brian Gotter (@BrianGotter) June 13, 2022

UPDATE @ 4:40 p.m.

At 4;37pm, all of Milwaukee county is under a downpour with nonstop lightning. The southside is getting the worst of it with gusty winds over 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter. pic.twitter.com/OZGjDEoZ9u — Brian Gotter (@BrianGotter) June 13, 2022

UPDATE @ 4:15 p.m.

Hail up to 2″ in diameter here at the office.



Similar sized hail and strong winds possible in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties as these storms roll through. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/PwB0PmtcFn — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 13, 2022

UPDATE @ 4:09 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Milwaukee and Racine counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Milwaukee WI, West Allis WI and Wauwatosa WI until 4:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/isvdzxp86w — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 13, 2022

UPDATE @ 4:00 p.m.

Power outages are becoming a major concern as this storm moves across Wisconsin. As of 4:00 p.m. there were nearly 20,000 people without power across the state. That includes:

MADISON POWER AND ELECTRIC – Nearly 17,000 outages. Click here for outage map.

WE ENERGIES – More than 2,000 outages. Click here for outage map.

ALLIANT ENERGY – More than 600 outages. Click here for outage map.

UPDATE @ 3:39 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for all of Waukesha County until 4:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waukesha WI, New Berlin WI and Brookfield WI until 4:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/5c1Djug55y — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 13, 2022

UPDATE @ 3:35 p.m.

3:20 pm- A very strong severe thunderstorm is moving from Dane Co into south Dodge and Jefferson counties. This storm is producing prolific lightning, 1″ hail, and very strong (70 mph) winds. The warning goes until 4:15pm. Stay indoors in this area!

Radar: https://t.co/yChMSd05F3 pic.twitter.com/pDGx9SeBMR — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) June 13, 2022

UPDATE @ 3:14 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Walworth, Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha counties which will last until 9:00 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Wisconsin until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/maeYVXl0dn — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 13, 2022

As of 3:20 p.m., there were about 670 WE Energies customers without power. You can see the latest power outages near you by clicking here.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for portions of Dodge and Jefferson counties at 3:00 p.m. Monday. That warning was expected to last through 4:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sun Prairie WI, Watertown WI and Fort Atkinson WI until 4:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/w63CpN3b2a — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 13, 2022

2 pm – Rain showers and a few embedded t-showers are moving across the area now.

We are closely watching back west where more storms are taking off. Potential for strong storms this afternoon still in play for SE WI.

Stay weather aware.

Radar: https://t.co/yChMSd05F3 #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ghJ4sSL6s5 — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) June 13, 2022

As the storm moves across southeastern Wisconsin, this story will be updated with the latest watches and warnings.