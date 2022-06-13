Milwaukee Fire Department are suspending their search for three people missing after a child fell into a drainage ditch near 27th and Loomis Monday evening.

MFD confirming an 11-year-old child fell into the drainage ditch leading into the Kinnikinic river and two adult males from Milwaukee, ages 34 and 37, entered the water to rescue the child. Due to the heavy rain on Monday all three were swept down the river, according to Captain of District 6 Eric Pfeiffer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims at this time,” says Captain Pfeiffer “Keep in mind this is still a search operation and our work will continue until the victims are located. However, at this time, due to the amount of water in the river and the night fall it is just too dangerous to continue.”

MFD will continue their search at first light. The names of the victims have not been released but it has been confirmed they were all subject to the same party.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you as it progresses.

Watch the full press conference down below: