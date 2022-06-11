Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that happened near W. Hadley St and N. 39th early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 8 a.m on the 3900 block of W. Hadley St. Police arrived at the scene and discovered a 51-year-old woman had been fatally shot in her vehicle.

Officials say the victim was traveling in her vehicle when she was shot by an unknown suspect traveling in a separate vehicle. The suspect fled and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.