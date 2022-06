The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson and Waukesha counties until 6:45 p.m. Winds reaching up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail is to be expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dousman WI, Sullivan WI and Utica WI until 6:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/A4zAVT1hV3 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 10, 2022

Interactive radar can be found here