MADISON- A whirlwind hearing ends with the Office of Special Council investigating the 2020 Presidential election held in contempt of court.

Dane County Judge Frank Remington holding Gableman & the Office of Special Council in contempt of court for failing to provide evidence related to open records lawsuit filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

At the onset of this morning’s hearing, attorney’s appearing alongside Gableman attempted to get the court to dismiss the proceedings, saying that the person who handled open records requests for their office has since sought their own legal council.

Judge Remington ultimately declined their request and Gableman was called to the stand to answer questions posed by attorney’s representing American Oversight. Gableman, after a heated exchange with Judge Remington, ultimately refused to answer any questions.

“I will not be railroaded,” Gableman said. He also called Remington an ‘advocate’ for American Oversight before invoking his 5th amendment right and asked to be represented by his own personal attorney.

Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election has been oft-scrutinized after it was revealed they were deleting records deemed ‘irrelevant or useless.’

Remington said he will issue a written decision at a later date outlining the contempt charges.