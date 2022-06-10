Father’s Day is just around the corner. Why not make dad to a sweet treat for his special day.

This no bake key lime pie tastes like summer and has a decadent mixture of cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk for the filing with a hint of lime.

The REAL whipped cream, lime zest and the salty sweet crust makes this pie sing.

INGREDIENTS:

-Store bought graham cracker crust

-2 cups pretzels

-6 tablespoons butter (melted)

-16 ounces cream cheese softened

-1 cup sweetened condensed milk

-1/3 cup lime juice

-1 tablespoon lime zest

-1/4 cup granulated sugar

WHIPPED TOPPING INGREDIENTS:

-1 cup heavy whipping cream

-3 Tablespoon powdered sugar

-Lime zest optional

DIRECTIONS:

Put pretzels in a plastic bag and finely crush with a rolling pin. Place crushed pretzels in a bowl. Slowly melt 6 tablespoons of butter in a small dish in the microwave. Place a napkin over the small dish to prevent splatter. Pour the melted butter over the pretzels and stir together. Spoon mixture in the bottom of the graham cracker crust. Press firmly to the bottom of the pie dish. You may have some pretzel mixture left over. Mix the softened cream cheese, condensed milk, lime juice, sugar and lime zest in a bowl. With an electric mixer, mix together until creamy. There may be a few lumps. Pour the cheesecake filling over the crust. Spread evenly and put refrigerator for several hours or overnight. Garnish with limes, lime zest, or whipped cream.

DIRECTIONS FOR WHIPPED TOPPING: