Fitness on the plaza is coming back to the Deer District this summer for the third year.
YogaSix, Shred415, Wisconsin Athletic Club and Dropout Fight will host outdoor classes offered to the public.
The classes will run from July 5-August 31; no registration needed and no costs involved.
Take a look at the event schedule below:
- July 5 – WAC at 7:30 a.m. & Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.
- July 6 – YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.
- July 12 – Shred415 at 7:30 a.m.
- July 13 – YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. & WAC at 5:30 p.m.
- July 19 – WAC at 7:30 a.m. & Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.
- August 2 – Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. & WAC at 5:30 p.m.
- August 3 – YogaSix at 7:30 a.m.
- August 9 – WAC at 7:30 a.m. & Dropout Fight Club at 5:30 p.m.
- August 10 – Shred415 at 7:30 a.m. & YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.
- August 16 – Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. & Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.
- August 17 – YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. & WAC at 5:30 p.m.
- August 23 – WAC at 7:30 a.m. & Dropout Fight Club at 5:30 p.m.
- August 24 – Shred415 at 7:30 a.m. & YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.
- August 30 – Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. & WAC at 5:30 p.m.
- August 31 – YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. & Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.