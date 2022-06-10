SHEBOYGAN- The body pulled from the water today is believed to be that of a 26-year-old man who went missing last month.

The Sheboygan Police Department says the body was pulled from Lake Michigan around 12:30 this afternoon. They did not identify the victim but said they had reason to believe it’s the same 26-year-old man who jumped into the water near North Pier on May 30th.

Sheboygan PD says multiple agencies assisted in the search including the Sheboygan County Dive Team, Sheboygan Fire Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office & the US Coast Guard.

Manitowoc Police pulled a body from Lake Michigan last week and last month a teen girl drowned near McKinley Marina in downtown Milwaukee.