The House select committee that has been investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year will reveal its findings to the American people in primetime Thursday night.

The committee will attempt to put former President Donald Trump at the center of a conspiracy to overthrow the federal government by refusing to certify the 2020 election results.

“New information will be revealed showing how perilously close we came to losing our democracy,” Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) told WTMJ’s John Mercure.

Kind did not save his blame for just those at the U.S. Capitol that day, directing his ire to Republican members of congress and the former President himself.

“We came very close to not certifying [the election] due to the armed insurrection but also due to two-thirds of the Republican members of the house refusing to certify the election just hours after the insurrection,” said Rep. Kind. “Including our own two representatives from Wisconsin.”

Those two congressman from Wisconsin are Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), both of whom had been elected to their first term just two months prior.

“It was the first vote they literally cast in congress to overturn a legitimate national election.”

Rep. Kind joined WTMJ's John Mercure on Wisconsin's Afternoon News Thursday. You can listen to their conversation above.