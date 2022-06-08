MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Republican attorney appointed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to fill a key vacancy is winning praise from both a Democratic member of the panel and the GOP-hired investigator looking into the 2020 election.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos appointed Don Millis to the commission on Wednesday. Millis will fill a key vacancy just days before the panel was to vote on who will serve as its next chair.

Millis previously served just under a year on the commission when it was created in 2016.

His appointment garnered praise from election investigator Michael Gableman as well as outgoing elections commission chairwoman Ann Jacobs.

Millis was appointed to fill the role left vacant after Dean Knudson resigned last month.