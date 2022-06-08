Late this summer, the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center will welcome a new set of permanent installations. The first one will be dedicated to Wisconsin recipients of the congressional Medal of Honor.

The installation, called “Operation Advanced,” will come just in time for the Medal of Honor’s 160th anniversary as well as the National Legion Convention which will be held in Milwaukee Aug. 26 to Sept. 1. The exhibit will highlight the 64 Wisconsinites who have received the award, dating all the way back to the Civil War.

President and CEO of the War Memorial, Dan Buttery, told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News hosts that a permanent display made of stone will be in the War Memorial Center that will highlight the recipients names, as well as a digital components. The inspiration behind the exhibit, Buttery said “It’s a combination of timing and anniversary, but also just to tell that incredible story of heroism unlike any other.”

Another temporary feature will accompany the installation which will explain the different ribbons of valor, just shy of the Medal of Honor, and their meanings called “Decorating Our Heroes”. Buttery said “Adding these exhibits takes it almost to this hybrid experience so you can learn the stories of the men and women who have served our nation.”

The installation falls in line with War Memorial’s overarching mission – honor the dead by serving the living. The projected opening is late summer to early fall 2022.