MILWAUKEE- More than six months after 17-year-old Emma Konkel was reported missing, Milwaukee Police say she was located safe on Wednesday.

According to MPD, Konkel, who also goes by the last name Turczyn, went missing on November 22nd after she was last seen near 36th and Wright.

Milwaukee Police did not say where Konkel was located or if she’d been reunited with her family.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.