UPDATE: Police say Herbert has been found safely.

ORIGINAL STORY

BROOKFIELD – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old man.

Herbert Arthur Schmiedel is described as a white man standing 5’3″ and weighing 150 pounds.

His wife told police that when she woke up Tuesday morning, she noticed that both Herbert and his car were missing.

That vehicle is a gray 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with Wisconsin license plates reading 986WXN.

There is no known travel location for Herbert and he does not carry a cell phone with him, according to police.

You can see a picture of Herbert and a stock photo of the type of vehicle he drives below.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department.

Missing 91-year-old man Herbert Arthur Schmiedel